Nureva Adds New Agile-Themed Templates to Span Workspace

The What: Nureva has added 13 agile-themed templates to Span Workspace, the company’s expansive cloud-based digital canvas for visual planning and team collaboration. These customizable templates are designed to help teams accelerate common, recurring agile and Scrum activities while improving team engagement and collaboration.

The What Else: The templates cover a broad range of activities including persona development, empathy mapping, sprint planning, and retrospectives, along with tools such as a Kanban board, Scrum board, prioritization matrix, and product vision board. Templates are easily added to a Span Workspace canvas from the template drawer, and its appearance, functions, and labels can be customized to suit the preferences of the team and its existing processes. Combined with two-way Jira Software integration, these templates help teams streamline recurring agile activities and get products to market faster. The agile templates have been added to the 18 existing built-in templates that are available for a variety of planning and workflow management activities.

“We have been very excited to see the growing adoption of Span Workspace by agile teams that are looking for new ways to streamline their processes and work effectively with remote team members,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “These new templates are tailor-made for planning and execution of their most common and recurring activities, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will have on team velocity, engagement and collaboration.”

The Bottom Line: Span Workspace helps agile teams keep their activities focused and collaborative by allowing everyone to visualize and contribute to a Span canvas in real-time using digital sticky notes, sketches, built-in templates, and images from their personal devices and shared displays.

The agile-themed templates are available now at no additional cost to Span Workspace subscribers.