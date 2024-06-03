NSCA Launches Step-Up Challenge for June’s Professional Wellness Month

The NSCA is challenging the Pro AV industry to step it up this June. The June Step Up Challenge initiative is aimed at promoting wellness and community engagement. Following last year’s success, where the NSCA team collectively achieved over 2 million steps, the association is setting an ambitious goal for 2024: 50 million steps.

In conjunction with Professional Wellness Month, the NSCA invites all members from the commercial integration industry to participate in this energizing challenge. Utilizing the free “StepUp” mobile app, participants can track their steps, join groups, and compete to see who can take the most steps. This app fosters a sense of community and healthy competition by allowing users to view the number of steps taken by others and see their own ranking within the group.

“We are thrilled to launch this challenge and unite the industry in a fun and healthy initiative,” said Tom LeBlanc, Executive Director of NSCA. “Last year’s participation was outstanding, and we are confident that this year, we can inspire even more people to join us in reaching 50 million steps.”

The overall “StepUp” winner will receive a special gift from the NSCA. Participants can stay motivated with regular updates and tips through NSCA’s social media and newsletters.