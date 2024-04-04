Immersive Audio for Fitness Enthusiasts

A gym with the goal of its members leaving their headphones at home? While this may seem impossible, JOHN REED Fitness has worked to make this goal a reality. By investing the time and resources into creating an immersive experience full of sound and visual stimulation, members are encouraged to interact with each other as well as every aspect of the club.

After establishing the JOHN REED brand in key cities all over Europe, global fitness conglomerate RSG Group decided to expand to the U.S. For its second U.S. location in Dallas, Texas, RSG Group wanted a sound system that would give JOHN REED members the best possible music experience. The audio equipment needed to not only provide the highest sound quality possible; for aesthetic reasons it also needed to blend into the design concept in an unobtrusive manner.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

For the JOHN REED Dallas location, RSG Group and their partners created a unique audio strategy using Bose Professional EdgeMax loudspeakers as the centerpiece. While these loudspeakers were initially intended for in-ceiling installation in conference rooms and other large gathering areas, they were adapted to work throughout the club’s industrial, open-ceiling layout.

Custom-made enclosures for the EdgeMax EM180 and EM90 loudspeakers enabled the team to hang them as pendant-style fixtures throughout all open ceiling areas. This design approach provided full control over the music direction while seamlessly blending them into the overall aesthetic.

In addition to 80 EdgeMax loudspeakers, the full Bose Professional solution also includes 34 DesignMax DM6SE loudspeakers and 10 MB210-WR subwoofers. The entire system is powered by PowerMatch PM8500N amplifiers and controlled by a ControlSpace EX-1280C DSP.

Commenting on the music challenges in the fitness space, Tom Breu, director of music programming and AV integration for all RSG brands in North America recalled, “RSG’s audio design process starts with the equipment layout. Once we know a machine or rack is pointing in a certain direction, we place the loudspeakers so the person working out is facing into the music. Music coming from behind can be irritating. As there are very many unique aspects to consider, we make sure to do the loudspeaker layout in-house as well.”

Another instance of crafting the perfect soundscape is evident in the functional training/boot camp area. The entire area is oriented inward, with EdgeMax loudspeakers positioned along the perimeter to deliver maximum volume for the DJ-driven signature workout “Boost Club.” Even though the sound pressure level (SPL) in this area during these classes is 10dB higher than in the rest of the gym, the EdgeMax loudspeakers ensure that the energy is precisely directed where it’s needed.

In JOHN REED locations, one of the primary challenges is a powerful bass. For the entire Dallas project, MB210-WR subwoofers were strategically placed throughout the facility. It is worth noting the EdgeMax loudspeakers played a crucial role in delivering impactful bass response due to their extended bandwidth and SPL capabilities. This combination helped realize the workout experience envisioned by Breu.

“We also like the warmth EdgeMax loudspeakers deliver—the whole frequency range is amazing. When we want it to be really loud, it can be. But even at a moderate level it sounds really energizing and is able to push you to your limits. Before Bose Professional’s EdgeMax, it was a lot harder to achieve that,” Breu explained.

Now, everyone who walks into JOHN REED Dallas is blown away by an experience unlike any other fitness club. As club members walk through the different rooms, they experience consistent, even audio with bass presence everywhere—regardless of ceiling height or room dimensions. Many rooms sit at 70 dBA, allowing members to comfortably chat, yet still feel the music.

From the custom open-ceiling pendants to the in-ceiling mounted loudspeakers, the focal point remains on the art pieces, design, and a total fitness experience that is completed by the high-energy music. Members are immediately drawn into the aesthetic, sound quality, and club-like vibe.

With EdgeMax located throughout the club, JOHN REED Dallas gained the benefits of foreground loudspeakers—pristine sound quality and strong sound pressure—while maintaining the design aesthetics and other functionalities of a background loudspeaker.

For Breu and all of his RSG colleagues, the experience working directly with Bose Professional was essential to designing a successful solution. “I always had the help from Bose Professional experts. They took the time to explain how the systems work best and were always supportive and listened to our ideas,” he said. “Their team has the expertise and personal approach that allowed our visions to become reality.”