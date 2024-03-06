Alesia Hendley Receives NSCA's John Greene Mentorship Award

The NSCA recently presented Alesia Hendley, business development manager at Sennheiser, with the first-ever John Greene Mentorship Award at the 26th annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), held Feb. 27-29, 2024, in Irving, TX.

This award is named after John Greene, a well-known industry educator and mentor. He was passionate about helping others reach their full potential, and he was always willing to go the extra mile to support his students and colleagues.

Hendley is an AV professional who found her passion for the industry at a young age as a sound engineer in her father’s church. Today, in addition to working for one of the world’s most prestigious microphone manufacturing companies, she’s also one of the industry’s top influencers and content creators. She’s been included in Installation’s Pro AV Watch List roundup, and SCN’s The Nine list. As an industry leader, she focuses on paying it forward and using her platform to amplify other voices.

“Learning that I won the first-ever John Greene Mentorship Award left me speechless,” said Hendley. “John always poured into me, especially early on in my career. He constantly cheered me on, shared his knowledge with me, and encouraged me in times when I wanted to quit. To know I’m playing a part in others’ lives the way John did for me is a true honor and a blessing. I plan to continue paying it forward with his contributions to not only me but also this entire industry forever in my mind and heart.”

NSCA believes that leaders like Hendley can help the industry work together to continue to mentor up-and-coming leaders. “John had a unique ability to genuinely connect with people,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc, “and Hendley’s ability to do the same was evident in the multiple nominations we received for her. She clearly believes in bringing the human connection to business.”