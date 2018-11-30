NSCA Accepting Applications for 2019 Excellence in Business Award

NSCA’s 2019 Excellence in Business Awards are now open for submissions; submissions will be accepted through Jan. 18, 2019. Winners will receive recognition throughout the year in various NSCA and industry publications, blogs, social media, and newsletters, as well as reduced admission to NSCA’s 21st annual Business & Leadership Conference ($899 as opposed to $1,499) held Feb. 27-March 1, 2019, in Tampa, FL.



NSCA’s Excellence in Business Awards are designed to recognize integrators that address challenges head-on by implementing tactics and strategies to improve business performance. Applications can be found at www.nsca.org/awards.

“Reading through the Excellence in Business Awards applications gets better every year,” said NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson. “These awards honor integrators that—despite our industry’s significant changes—have made noteworthy transformations to stay relevant, improve services, and open new doors for customers and employees. The winners serve as industry-wide examples of the positive things that happen when you shift to accommodate changes instead of run from them.”

Winners will be announced on Feb. 1, 2019, and also recognized at the Business & Leadership Conference’s Welcome Reception. There, the winners will discuss business strategies and transformations with attendees.



Integrators can apply in one of six categories:



For more information about the Excellence in Business Awards, visit www.nsca.org/awards or call 800.446.6722.