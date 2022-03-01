Now Integrated with Microsoft Teams, Intracom's VCOM Keeps Vital Comms Moving During Disasters

Intracom Systems' VCOM platform is now integrated with Microsoft Teams. Intracom CEO Stephen Brand noted that the integration brings a powerful tool to users of Microsoft Teams, especially when used with Intracom's VCOM DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) mission critical communications system.

"VCOM DRaaS was developed specifically to enable a diversely located workforce to maintain mission critical contact in the event of an emergency," said Brand. "Microsoft Teams is the enterprise collaboration tool of choice for business and relied upon heavily during disasters to avoid interruptions. When VCOM is integrated with Microsoft Teams it allows users access via a single User Interface (UI). Being able to open and use the VCOM UI circumvents a potentially complex scenario when every second counts."

VCOM DRaaS is based upon Intracom's core product, VCOM, an always on, multi-channel, multi-access, highly scalable matrix communications platform suitable for small or large teams. The robust and secure solution is ideal for a wide array of critical communications scenarios and has long been used by leading broadcasters, aerospace companies, financial institutions, transportation authorities, government agencies and power plants. During the pandemic, VCOM has played a significant role in many broadcasters' ability to continue to produce live news remotely, financial institutions' ability to secure trader communications and contingencies and aerospace companies' continuation of critical operations.

The VCOM control panel (Image credit: Intracom)

VCOM DRaaS kicks it up a notch by offering a simple, cost-effective solution that can be pre-configured for rapid deployment and runs hot in the cloud for immediate utilization in the event of a disaster. VCOM DRaaS is ideal for any industry that can't fall victim to an interruption in communications. The solution is also ideal for public safety and first responder applications. VCOM DRaaS ensures that a mission-critical workforce stays connected and operational in any situation. It incorporates the power and functionality of WebRTC, the standard for real-time communications that offers extremely low latency, excellent echo cancellation, and high quality 48KHz audio. Users can pay for temporary access in the event of emergencies or purchase the system for future use and contingencies.

All Intracom solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises and used on Smartphones, tablets, PCs and Macs.

VCOM DRaaS is customized to meet the individual needs of each subscriber. Users can pay for temporary access in the event of emergencies or purchase the system for future use and contingencies. Contact Intracom at info@intracomsystems.com to discuss customer requirements and rates.