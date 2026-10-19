The State of Displays 2026: NDI

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Roberto Musso, Senior Technical Director at NDI

A display becomes strategic when it stops being the end of a signal chain and starts participating in a two-way workflow.

In an NDI-based environment, video and audio are only part of the exchange. Metadata can travel with the media, carrying identity, capabilities, status, timing, and control information. This allows content not merely to play, but to respond. A touch interface can request a different source, room or event data can trigger a content change, and authorized teams can monitor and control supported endpoints across buildings or campuses.

For AV/IT teams, flexibility, and total cost of ownership come from consolidation and reuse—not from IP alone. Roberto Musso, Senior Technical Director at NDI

AI can help determine which content may be relevant, but metadata provides the operational context needed to act on that decision, and can carry the feedback needed to assess the result. This distinction matters: Intelligence can remain in software and evolve without turning every display into a closed, single-purpose appliance. Privacy, permission, and transparency must be designed into the workflow—especially when audience data is involved.

For AV/IT teams, flexibility, and total cost of ownership come from consolidation and reuse—not from IP alone. A shared NDI infrastructure can support media distribution, monitoring, control, and interaction while reducing dedicated signal paths and specialized hardware. However, bandwidth, energy use, resilience, security, and maintenance still need to be measured across the complete system.

The strategic display is therefore not the screen with the longest feature list; it is a connected participant that can receive media, expose its state, accept permitted control, and help turn one-way messaging into a responsive experience. That is how display systems become easier to operate, adapt, and scale.