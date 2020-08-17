Nexo Introduces New Point-Source Loudspeaker, Subwoofer

The What: Nexo has unveiled a new point-source speaker, the ID14, and a companion subwoofer, the S108. These are the latest additions to the company’s ID Series of high-power compact cabinets.

The What Else: Weighing in at under 4 pounds and housed in a 5-inch cubed enclosure, the ID14 is a dual-concentric design featuring a 4-inch LF driver with a 1.3-inch voice coil, and a 1.4-inch diaphragm compression driver. This loudspeaker is capable of up to 116dB SPL (peak) and has a frequency response of 120Hz–20kHz. Available in two directivity options—a 100-degree by 100-degree dispersion pattern and an asymmetric alternative offering 90 degrees by 140 degrees dispersion—ID14 enclosures hold an IP-55 rating.

The two versions of the ID14 share common acoustic components. The Installation version features an acoustic fabric fitted front grille and a cable gland with two-core cable for audio input, which offers IP55 protection. The Touring version of the ID14, which uses a Magnelis steel grille, features a back plate that holds two Speakon connectors.

The ID S108 is a matched companion subwoofer cabinet for the ID14, creating a compact, high-power, three-way system. Using a high-efﬁciency bass-reﬂex design, the ID S108 features a long excursion 8-inch Neodymium driver tuned to match the frequency response of the ID14. Like the ID14, the ID S108 is available in touring or installation versions, and in black, white, or custom colors on request.

A comprehensive range of accessories are available for the ID14, which enable a wide variety of applications. A dedicated U bracket permits installation on a microphone stand, while two M6 inserts (73mm pitch) on the rear of the speaker allow for wall-mount applications. Because ID14 has a fully symmetrical design, there are no left or right versions, and every unit in rental inventory is identical. To ensure quality control and premium performance, all ID14 and S108 models are manufactured in France.

The recommended amplification solution is the NXAMP4x1Mk2 Powered TDController, which can power up to four ID14 loudspeakers per channel. A dedicated setup for each directivity is available on the NXAMP, ensuring even coverage at any frequency. Additionally, the DTDAMP4x0.7, when paired with a DTDcontroller, can power up to two ID14s per channel.

The Bottom Line: The ID14 can be used as a standalone point-source solution or in a distributed system for front fill, infill, or delays. Available in black, white, or any RAL color, the ID14 is well suited for installation applications with architectural and aesthetic challenges that also require high-power performance, such as houses of worship, airports, hotels, and the hospitality industry. Likewise, the ID14 is suited for surround sound and FX applications.