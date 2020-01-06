NEXO Expands P+ Series with P8 and P10 Loudspeakers

THE WHAT: NEXO, a Yamaha company, is kicking off the new year by unveiling two new compact point-source loudspeakers in its P+ Series. The new P8 and P10 models are designed to deliver an exceptional performance-to-size ratio, precise polar control, and outstanding sonic quality.

THE WHAT ELSE: Inside custom birch and poplar plywood shells, the P8 features a coaxial 8-inch LF driver with a 1.5-inch diaphragm HF driver. The P10 has a coaxial 10-inch neodymium LF driver and 1.7-inch diaphragm HF driver. The horn driver can rotate in both cabinets. The steel grille on P+ Series models can be quickly removed, allowing the horn to be swapped out and changing the standard 100º x 100º dispersion to a 110º x 60º alternative.

Custom-designed coaxial drivers are at the heart of these speakers, responsible for smooth, clean sound and impressive SPL output: 129 dB Peak for the P8 and 136 dB Peak for the P10. Frequency response is 66 Hz to 20 kHz for the P8, and 63 Hz to 20 kHz for the P10.

Both new models are compact and lightweight. The P10 measures 19.5 x 15 x 11 inches (HWD) and weighs about 33 pounds. The P8 is 16.6 x 11 x 10 inches (HWD) and weighs 26 pounds.

The L15 sub (pictured with the P+ Series loudspeakers) is recommended as the partner subwoofer for the P8, P10, and P12 point-source speakers. (Image credit: NEXO)

The P8 and P10 models are available in touring and installation versions. In the touring version, two large handles on each side hold a 35mm pole stand adapter and Speakon connector for discrete connection when the cabinets are used on pole stands or in wedge monitor applications. Two other Speakon connectors are included on the back plate. In the installation version, a cable gland with a 2-core cable for audio input ensures IP54 protection during outdoor use.

The new P+ Series models’ comprehensive range of accessories enables use in a variety of touring and installed applications. NEXO has applied its same speaker design principles to the accessories, achieving an element of interchangeability within the range that will be an advantage for rental inventory holders.

The touring and installation versions of the P8 and P10 will be produced in black and white scratch-resistant paint finishes. The paint finish prepares the P+ Series enclosures for use in all climate conditions and enables them to withstand the rigors of stage monitoring use. TUV and IP54 certification are provided for the installation versions of both cabinets.

THE BOTTOM LINE: These compact, lightweight, multi-purpose cabinets join the P12 model in the P+ Series to broaden the audio possibilities for sound designers and engineers.