Vizrt Group Announces Future-Facing NDI Advisory Board

Vizrt Group, announced the creation of the inaugural NDI Advisory Board. The NDI Advisory Board will harness the combined experience of a panel of visionary experts to support and steer NDI as its adoption grows beyond the media and entertainment market. Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group, and Dr. Andrew Cross, inventor of NDI and CEO of Grass Valley are the founding members.

Currently, the NDI Advisory Board is recruiting four additional board members from a diverse range of disciplines and industries, including culture, academia, and science to complete the group. Building on the rapid growth in adoption of NDI in the media and entertainment industries (where NDI is now the most popular and the most recommended video-over-IP technology) the Advisory Board will assist in pioneering new frontiers for NDI.

“The NDI Advisory Board has been set up to ensure NDI’s growth continues to support the democratization of video for anyone as it grows into new arenas,” said Vizrt Group CEO, Michael Hallén.

"I am eager to see how NDI develops in the future," founder of NDI and Grass Valley CEO, Dr. Andrew Cross added. "IP video is going to become even more critical, not just in broadcast and production, but to many new markets we have yet to explore. I believe NDI is the best technology to drive such far-reaching change.”

2022 has seen a quickening of pace for NDI development with the release of NDI|HX3 in January, adding even more flexibility to the low latency, reduced bandwidth variants of NDI, which are particularly valuable in remote and cloud-based used cases. The revolution started by NDI 5, that expanded the reach of NDI from the LAN to WANs, effectively turning the whole world into a studio will be further advanced later this year with the advent of NDI 5.5.