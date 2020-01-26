New Products, Technology Demos, and Relaxing Hospitality on Tap for Meyer Sound at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, Meyer Sound will debut two loudspeaker products, demonstrate a new digital tool for spatial sound design and mixing, and welcome attendees into the relaxing atmosphere of the Sonic Lounge, a casual show floor retreat.



The new products, along with a wide selection of existing product offerings and the Sonic Lounge, will be found at Stand 1-M90. The demo room, in the Hotel Okura Amsterdam Ballrooms 1 and 2, will host presentations on the new spatial sound design and mixing tool and listening sessions for the new products.

The two new loudspeakers incorporate the latest generation of Meyer Sound advances in driver configuration, transducer design, amplifier technology and mounting/rigging hardware.

“These loudspeakers set higher benchmarks for versatility in every respect,” said Pablo Espinosa, vice president and chief loudspeaker designer. “For one of the new loudspeakers, the power-to-size ratio is exceptional and they are easy to move and rig. With three different rotatable horn configurations, you can choose a coverage pattern to meet any horizontal or vertical requirement.”



Other recently debuted products on display at the booth will include the ULTRA-X40, a LINA ground stack with companion 750-LFC subwoofer, and a LEOPARD ground stack with companion 900-LFC subwoofer.



With immersive and spatial sound becoming mainstream throughout the entertainment industry and rapidly moving into corporate facilities and presentations, the demonstrations of Meyer Sound’s new tool for spatial sound design and mixing will be a show highlight for the company.



“Our existing user base, as well as new users, will be ecstatic about this new tool,” said global brand strategist Tim Boot, “because it leverages processing hardware many of them already own. By adding this new software and an inexpensive, third-party tablet interface, sound designers and sound mixers can add spatial sound to both automated and live workflows with unprecedented ease.”



Presentations of this forthcoming technology are scheduled for 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 17:00 on Feb. 11, 12, and 13.

During all exhibit hours, the inviting Sonic Lounge will be open at Stand 1-M90 for relaxation, refreshments, and informal conversations with Meyer Sound personnel.



