New Network Switches for AV: Free Webinar

On Thursday, July 15 at 12:00 PM Eastern, Systems Contractor News and NETGEAR will host a panel discussion and live demonstration of the new NETGEAR M4250 AV line of network switches, which offer an easy workflow designed to drastically reduce the time required for installations. Representatives from the company will also be available to answer questions.

“This webinar will give AV pros an inside look at the foundation of today’s systems: the network," said Tim Albright of AV Nation. "I’m so excited to hear from Laurent and the team at Netgear.”

The panel will be moderated by Albright and will feature Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches, NETGEAR and John Henkel, Pro AV Product Marketing Manager, NETGEAR.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a new way of deploying network switches for AV over IP.

