New LG 55-inch 4K Surgical Monitor Features PIP and 4PBP Capability

LG Business Solutions just unveiled its new 55-inch surgical monitor (model 55MH5K) that offers 4K resolution, wide viewing angles, robust resilience to damage, convenient failover technology and the ability to display multiple images at once in a 2x2 onscreen grid. According to Stephen K. Hu, LG Business Solutions head of medical monitors, the large display is ideal for surgical centers, general operating rooms and hybrid operating rooms and is designed to withstand the daily rigors of such environments.

“Healthcare facilities require digital displays that are dependable and robust, meet the demands of the operating room and effectively support surgical teams,” Hu said. “As such, this 55-inch monitor is specially designed and outfitted to offer robust performance 24 hours a day with maximum visibility and advanced capabilities that ensure accurate and reliable performance.”

One of the special features of the 680-nit display is a Failover Input Switch that automatically switches to a secondary feed if the main feed is unavailable or disconnected. Additionally, users can choose from multiple viewing modes including picture-in-picture, a 2x2 grid with up to four feeds (4PBP), or a three-way split screen with one main portrait-oriented feed and two smaller landscape-oriented feeds (3PBP).

For maximum flexibility and user convenience, the display also offers the ability to show the incoming feed in reverse or rotate it 180 degrees based on the surgeon’s preferences. With support for 12G-SDI signals, installations can utilize long-distance 4K transmission over a single coaxial cable.

Vitally, the display’s anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection protection glass achieves IP 45 protection, while the body cabinet also offers IP 32 protection from liquid intrusion and contact with solid objects. The LG IPS (in-plane switching) LCD panel provides a 178-degree viewing angle both horizontally and vertically, so clarity is maintained for all viewers as they move around the room. HDR10 compatibility and a DCI-P3 color gamut of 86 percent ensures all images are presented as intended.

With one input and output each for DisplayPort, DVI and 12G-SDI signals, plus an input for HDMI, the display is compatible with virtually any system design, peripheral device, or surgical modality source.