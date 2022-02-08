New JackTrip Labs Mobile App Liberates Singers, Musicians

JackTrip Labs has released its new mobile app, offering increased mobile accessibility from a smart phone or tablet to JackTrip Virtual Studio, where individuals and groups can gather virtually to rehearse and perform music together in real time over the internet. Shown here is Ragazzi Boys Chorus member Brandon using JackTrip to rehearse with his conductor and other singers.

JackTrip Labs, the Silicon Valley-based remote music making platform, is releasing its new mobile app. Available for free download via the Apple App or Google Play stores, the JackTrip app now allows singers and musicians to bypass their desktops, offering increased mobile accessibility from a smart phone or tablet to JackTrip Virtual Studio where individuals and groups can gather virtually to rehearse and perform music together in real time over the internet. The app is compatible with both JackTrip Digital Bridge and JackTrip Analog Bridge, plug-and-play hardware that facilitates high-quality, low latency audio for microphones, interfaces, and other audio devices.

"JackTrip subscribers will now be able to seamlessly connect to a Virtual Studio from an Apple iPhone, iPad or Android smart phone" said Mike Dickey, CEO of JackTrip Labs. "Connection is as simple as selecting a Virtual Studio from the list and choosing which device to connect to it. Users with a JackTrip Digital Bridge or JackTrip Analog Bridge can then start making choral or instrumental music with their friends, choir, band, or orchestra, managing their own microphone and headphone levels from an easy-to-use app."

JackTrip Virtual Studio, the online platform that allows remote users to make live music together, was developed in Silicon Valley during the coronavirus pandemic, initially as a solution for choirs that discovered they were unable to sing in unison over the internet due to the inherent audio lag time in meeting spaces like Zoom. Unlike other virtual rehearsal/performance solutions that can only serve small groups and require extensive technical set up, JackTrip Virtual Studio can be used simultaneously by groups of over 100 participants and was designed to be easily accessible to all levels of users. The platform also leads the industry in offering high-fidelity, lossless audio, unlike other applications that compress audio, significantly lowering the sound quality.

The company offers plug-and-play devices that make for easy user interface to hardware (such as microphones), as well as do-it-yourself options. JackTrip has now expanded its reach to users in more than 50 geographic centers around the world, with universities, music teachers, professional musicians, theater groups and more utilizing JackTrip to rehearse and perform together online.