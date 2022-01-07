Industry Veteran Ellison Joins JackTrip Labs as Chief Strategy Advisor

JackTrip Labs, the Silicon Valley-based remote music making platform, is appointing Lee Ellison as the company's new chief strategy advisor. A rapidly growing startup, JackTrip Labs has partnered with Amazon Web Services to offer its groundbreaking technology to thousands of users in more than 50 regions worldwide and has partnered with Hal Leonard to distribute its plug-and-play devices.

Ellison is the former CEO of Audinate, a leader in the pro AV industry known for its Dante audio networking technology. Ellison grew Audinate from an early venture startup to a publicly listed company with an estimated market capitalization of a half billion dollars.

As the chief strategy advisor, Ellison will work alongside Dickey and other JackTrip leaders to chart the company's future, advising fundraising, sales, marketing, and product strategy as well as developing and maintaining relationships with industry partners. Ellison has more than 40 years of experience in executive management of publicly listed and startup venture technology companies. Most recently, Ellison served as the CEO of Audinate.

"It took a really great company to lure me out of retirement, but I jumped at the opportunity to work with JackTrip," said Ellison. "They have all the ingredients to change and improve real time music collaboration, with a bright and passionate management team, with amazing technology that stretches the boundaries of what is possible with latency and audio quality over the internet. The possibilities for JackTrip's technology are endless, and I look forward to working with this innovative company to pave a path for the future of the music industry."