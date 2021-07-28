New Extron Power Amp Boasts Two 350W Channels

The What: Extron is shipping the XPA U 3502, a high-performance Energy Star qualified audio power amplifier delivering two 350W channels into 8 ohms or 4 ohms in a 1U, half rack device. It is convection cooled, UL 2043 rated for plenum installation, and includes hardware for rack mount configurations.

The What Else: The XPA U 3502 offers the ability to install high power amplification without using rack spaces for ventilation, conserving precious rack space. It features a Class D amplifier design with power factor correction, ultra-low inrush current, defeatable auto-standby with fast wake up, and Extron's patented CDRS--Class D Ripple Suppression.

The What Else: The XPA U 3502 is the latest entry in Extron's ongoing commitment taking on the challenge to put more high-performance channels in less space.