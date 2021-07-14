New Extron 4K/60 Scaler Presents Four Sources on One Display

The What: Extron is shipping its MGP 641, a multi-window processor for scaling and presenting up to four 4K/60 4:4:4 source signals on a single screen. In addition to four HDMI inputs that support data rates up to 18 Gbps, the HDCP 2.3-compliant processor includes an HDMI background input for presenting live, non-scaled content behind source windows. An HDMI output accommodates a local display, while the DTP2 output drives a remote display located up to 330 feet (100 meters) away with identical content.

The What Else: The MGP 641 features customizable window layouts, video and logo keying, window transition effects, as well as source and output rotation. Embedded audio can be passed to the DTP2 or HDMI output or extracted to the analog outputs, simplifying integration. These features enable the MGP 641 processor to deliver professional presentations that are ideal for live events and high-end environments.

The Bottom Line: The MGP 641 is an ideal solution for presenting multiple HDMI sources on a single display. Its form factor and wide variety of presentation and transition effects make this scaler an excellent and efficient option for environments such as corporate board rooms and live venues. It is equally effective in mission-critical applications where display of live information is required, from situation rooms to control centers.