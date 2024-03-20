RGB Spectrum Releases the Zio Recording System

RGB Spectrum unveiled its Zio Recording System. Designed for mission-critical environments, the system features support for third-party IP signal sources and Zio-generated streams.

The Zio Recording System supports camera, computer, and other signals up to 3840x2160, 60Hz. Additionally, it supports third-party playback applications like VLC and playback on its own decoders and multiviewers.

Designed for scalability and versatility, the Zio Recording System is available in 1RU and 2RU configurations, depending on storage requirements. It is fully compatible with the entire Zio product family, including encoders and decoders, multiviewers, and video walls. Users can choose H.264 or H.265 video compression, allowing optimal video quality or bandwidth efficiency based on specific needs.

The Zio Recording System comprises several key components. The recorders offer storage capacities to accommodate varying requirements and can simultaneously record and playback up to 30 IP streams. With a FIFO architecture for efficient recording and the ability to export video segments for external playback, users have comprehensive control over recorded content. The system supports single stream and synchronized group playback with full control, including Jump to Time, Pause, Resume, and variable playback speeds from 0.1x to 10x.

Encoders are available in single or multi-channel options, in standard or ruggedized enclosures, and are BAA—and TAA-compliant to meet requirements for government applications. Decoders come in a variety of single- and multi-window configurations, in standard or ruggedized enclosures, with TAA or BAA/TAA compliance, depending on the model. An optional ruggedized server manufactured in the U.S. by Mercury Systems is available for mobile and military applications. Ruggedized versions of all components are used by the U.S. Navy and other armed services.