Neutrik Launches Dante I/O Interface For Legacy Equipment

The What: Neutrik USA has launched the NA2-IO-DLINE Dante I/O Interface. A two-in/2-out device, the Neutrik NA2-IO-DLINE simultaneously converts analog signals to Dante and Dante signals to analog. Genuine Neutrik input and output XLRs, along with a locking etherCON connector, provide professional-level connectivity. Four LED indicators provide network status as well as DANTE SYS and SYNC status.

The What Else: With the ability to transmit signals up to 100 meters (328 feet) via Cat-5e cable, the new NA2-IO-DLINE functions with nearly any network switch that provides Power over Ethernet or else a PoE injector. Creating and saving routing configurations is made easier using Audinate’s free Dante Controller software. The NA2-IO-DLINE is AES67 compliant.

“The NA2-IO-DLINE’s single or bidirectional operation makes it easy to manage a substantial sized setup while enabling older legacy devices to fit right in—thus extending their useful life cycle,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “The interface has been designed to fit seamlessly into a wide range of environments and its rugged design inspires confidence that, as always, Neutrik is at the forefront of connectivity solutions. I have every confidence that live event production professionals and AV integrators will find much to like.”

The Bottom Line: Rugged and portable, the NA2-IO-DLINE is designed as a solution for everything from installed AV applications to the most challenging stage conditions. The NA2-IO-DLINE Dante I/O Interface is expected to become available Q3, 2018.