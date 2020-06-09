Navori Labs Launches QL Access Control for Occupancy Regulation

The What: Navori Labs has launched QL Access Control, a new feature available as an add-on to its forthcoming QL digital signage software that enables retailers and public spaces to monitor and secure entry and exit traffic in compliance with the latest health regulations.

The What Else: QL Access Control utilizes Navori Labs’ recently announced Computer Vision artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which enables in-depth crowd analysis and content triggering based on real-time visual data and events. Visitor privacy is assured, as Computer Vision does not store, re-use, or disseminate personal data. In the context of QL Access Control, the AI applies silhouette detection (including the detection of face masks), but not facial recognition.

QL Access Control provides value through real-time calculations and evaluations of visitors on premises. The software counts, screens, and guides visitors; detects whether or not visitors are wearing protective masks, and identifies specific details about fabric types, shapes, colors, and patterns of each mask worn; monitors multiple entry points simultaneously; and gives users the flexibility to set and adjust occupancy instructions.

“QL Access Control was specially designed to safeguard organizations by helping them to comply with local health and safety regulations, and to optimize ROI with an enhanced customer experience and reduced security costs,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “Its automated, real-time functionality gives users the information they require to keep their operations running smoothly, while providing them with the peace of mind they need to focus on their core business.”

The Bottom Line: QL Access Control automatically manages visitor traffic via interactive digital signage combined with proprietary video tracking technology, and allows users to customize content in conjunction with their own venue-specific rules. Multiple inputs and outputs are available for facilities with more than one entrance and exit, and the software interoperates with security cameras for live streaming and monitoring purposes.