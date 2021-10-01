NanoLumens Launches All-In-One Captivate Series dvLED

The What: NanoLumens announced the Q4 2021 availability of its Captivate Series, an all-in-one LED display solution. Captivate is configured to appeal to organizations looking for an easy-to-integrate dvLED product for corporate meeting rooms, houses of worship, higher education facilities, and similar environments.

The What Else: The all-in-one Captivate system eliminates the need for additional components and eases the design and installation costs typically associated with dvLED displays, according to Brice McPheeters, vice president of product and planning for NanoLumens. Captivate is available in 120-, 150-, and 180-inch sizes, all in native HD resolution. Each display comes standard with HDMI inputs and remote control for out-of-the-box operation.

NanoLumens Captivate Series on optional display stand (Image credit: NanoLumens)

The Captivate Series is ideal for communications and collaboration spaces. Built-in HDMI inputs make integrating common room hub systems fast and easy. Captivate systems may be mounted using the standard wall mount or an optional display stand for mobile applications.

The Bottom Line: NanoLumens has teamed with TD SYNNEX as a distribution partner for the Captivate Series. Captivate Series products are expected to be available to ship in the fourth quarter of 2021.