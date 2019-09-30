NanoLumens Debuts Locally Hosted Version of AWARE Management System

The What: NanoLumens has introduced a locally hosted version of its AWARE LED and LCD display management system. The locally hosted version of AWARE runs on a dedicated on-site Linux server and is identical to the cloud-based version in operation and functionality so ad space owners can craft messaging, measure engagement, and meet customers’ needs without compromise.

The What Else: NanoLumens initially developed AWARE to help digital display managers maximize revenue from digital infrastructure of any size and to take advantage of modern analytics in ways that traditional, more narrowly focused CMS options simply weren’t built for. This original cloud-based version was limited for businesses with strict data security mandates but the new server-based edition renders the powerful diagnostics and analytics tools of AWARE viable on a secure, on-site local area network.

“We developed the locally hosted version of AWARE to meet the needs of those companies who, for a variety of security reasons, are moving away from the cloud and back to server-based solutions,” said Brice McPheeters, NanoLumens director of product line management and customer service. “Businesses that handle sensitive data such as financial records and accounts, medical records, or travel documents must maintain higher network security than ever before, and with the locally hosted version of AWARE these customers can leverage 100 percent of AWARE’s capabilities without sending any data outside their internal network.”

McPheeters added that the AWARE API based remote diagnostic capabilities built into the locally hosted version of AWARE are the same as those incorporated in the cloud-based version. “We simply extended the existing API capabilities to the locally hosted server so operators with existing services can easily integrate the AWARE system into their Network Operations Center (NOC).”

The Bottom Line: The new server-based edition of the original cloud-based platform is suited for businesses that have strict data and internet security needs like banks, airports, and government agencies, allowing them to make use of the functionality AWARE brings to display network management.