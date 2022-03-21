NAB 2022: DiGiCo, KLANG Return for First North American Show Since 2020

After a more than two-year hiatus from exhibiting at large-scale trade shows in North America, DiGiCo and KLANG announced that they’ll be at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show from Sunday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 27. Sharing stand C8008 in Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall with fellow Audiotonix console brands Calrec and Solid State Logic, DiGiCo and KLANG’s presence at NAB marks their first return to the U.S. since January 2020’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

“NAB is pro audio’s first big show of 2022, and we’re eagerly looking forward coming back to Las Vegas for the first time in three years,” said DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater. “We’ve missed being able to connect in person with our North American customers, dealers, reps, and other industry friends, and NAB is already shaping up to be a terrific reunion. We have so many exciting things to show and discuss, both from DiGiCo and KLANG, and we’re more than ready for this next step in returning to normal.”

Front-and-center on DiGiCo’s real estate within the 30-inch by 40-inch Audiotonix booth will be the company’s latest Quantum Range of consoles, including the Quantum7, Quantum338, and Quantum225.

The DiGiCo Quantum225. (Image credit: DiGiCo)

Quantum7 delivers the functionality, audio performance, and sheer scale required to accommodate the largest productions, both now and in the future. With Quantum7, users have the power to tackle any live audio design challenge and truly “own the room.” Built to exceed the ambitions of tomorrow’s touring productions, Quantum7 breaks the barrier of seventh-generation FPGA technology to deliver a dramatic leap forward in power and connectivity. All of this can also be added to an existing SD7 surface, ensuring rental partners benefit from an even longer return on investment.

Representing an equally dramatic power/connectivity leap within a compact format, Quantum338 includes 128 input channels with 64 busses and a 24x24 matrix, all with full channel processing. “Ultimate Stadius” 32-bit ADC and DAC conversion is built in, alongside six single or three redundant MADI connections, dual DMI slots, and a built-in UB MADI USB recording interface. There is a new “dark mode” and three 17-inch, 1000-nit high-brightness multi-touch screens that are easily viewable, even in outdoor applications. Mustard Processing, Spice Rack, Nodal Processing and True Solo, all found on the Quantum7, are also standard on the Quantum338.

The DiGiCo Quantum338. (Image credit: DiGiCo)

Condensing the power of Quantum into an even more compact yet equally robust worksurface, DiGiCo’s new Quantum225 offers 72 input channels with 36 busses plus Master Buss and a 12x12 Matrix. Specified with the new DQ-Rack (Dante) or MQ-Rack (MADI), the console features four MADI ports and dual DMI slots for added connectivity, 8x8 analog and four AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, optional optics, and Waves SoundGrid, plus dual PSU. A unique mounting bracket accommodates an additional channel or overview screen, laptop, or new KLANG:kontroller.

Furthermore, DiGiCo will also be showcasing several SD-Range and S-Series consoles, namely the SD12 96 and S31, in addition a variety of 4REA4 solutions for installed audio applications.

On the monitor mixing side of the stand, KLANG will be exhibiting three of its latest products: KLANG:konductor, KLANG:kontroller, and KLANG:vokal.

The KLANG:konductor. (Image credit: KLANG)

The new KLANG:konductor is the company’s most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor to date, capable of delivering 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96kHz, with an astonishing processing latency of less than 0.25ms. Housed in a single 3RU chassis, the unit offers three DMI slots on its rear to provide unrivaled I/O freedom and guarantees flawless integration into any existing setup. The device also has a front-mounted seven-inch color touch display to allow for direct mix control, audio setup, routing, and monitoring meters. A network port on the front of the unit provides power over ethernet to directly connect a KLANG:kontroller or KLANG:quelle, and dual redundant power supplies offer maximum reliability.

The KLANG:kontroller. (Image credit: KLANG)

Designed for musicians, the KLANG:kontroller is a standalone hardware controller that delivers fast, tactile user control of channels, groups and immersive mixing via an intuitive interface, combined with a powerful, studio-grade Dante headphone amp. Relative DCA group mixing and full single-channel control via eight push rotary encoders provides important, fast access. Binaural ambient microphones are built into the unit that can be blended into the immersive in-ear mix, along with a local stereo aux input. KLANG:kontroller gives musicians full control of all relevant functions, while the engineer can still overview and control all mixes via the KLANG:app or DiGiCo Quantum or SD-Range consoles.

(Image credit: KLANG)

The compact 1RU KLANG:vokal processor impresses with a dedicated feature set that allows up to 12 musicians to pick up to 24 mono or stereo channels out of 64 Dante and MADI inputs. Based on KLANG’s powerful, ultra-low latency FPGA core, KLANG:vokal offers 12 mixes of 24 mono or stereo inputs at 48kHz and 96kHz, including the company’s revolutionary Root-Intensity EQs.