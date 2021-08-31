DPA, KLANG Partner on Fully Immersive In-Ear Solution

The What: DPA Microphones and KLANG technologies have teamed up to create a system that will enable live event teams to immerse singers and musicians in their on-stage performances. The solution integrates DPA's 5100 Mobile Surround Microphone and KLANG's Immersive Mixing Processor for a fully engrossing experience. In addition to the benefits of KLANG's panning capabilities, the use of DPA surround mics replaces the need for large quantities of microphones to capture the entire environment.

The What Else: Initially inspired by high-profile live sound users, the collaboration ultimately came to fruition during a series of workshops between KLANG and DPA. Engineers from the brands saw a natural bridge between the uncolored DPA sound and the KLANG processing, which makes the system well-suited for everything from small clubs to large arena tours. Dedicated pre-sets can be integrated through the KLANG: app, a control application for all KLANG immersive in-ear mixing processors, including the just released KLANG:vokal and KLANG:kontroller. DiGiCo users can also take advantage of the full workflow implementation on the surface of their SD or Quantum range desks.

To best serve its customers, KLANG will add unique presets to its in-ear technology that work directly with the DPA 5100 Surround microphone. The goal is to make it even easier for people to assimilate the DPA 5100 with all KLANG solutions, says Dr. Roman Scharrer, CEO of KLANG: technologies. For touring engineers, it's always important to have a really straightforward, fast and reliable workflow to get the best possible result. KLANG's offerings help musicians become fully immersed in their performance and, with the addition of the DPA 5100, monitor engineers can now add the crucial factor of a natural ambience into the system with even more ease.

The Bottom Line: The solution makes it possible to have a fully immersive live experience with a conventional set of stereo headphones or in-ears that makes the artists feel as though they are listening to the performance without the isolating effect of IEMs. This is because KLANG's specialized functionality allows its in-ear users to hear each area of the venue from the exact position at which they are standing.