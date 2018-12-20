MuxLab Launches New 4K60 Scaler

The What: MuxLab has launched the HDMI Video Scaler, 4K/60 (model 500438), which delivers a straight connection between one source and one 4K display.

The What Else: It enables HDMI sources to be viewed on 4K displays with upscaling to deliver video resolutions up to 4096x2160@60Hz, supporting up to 12-bit color. It can also downscale the output video if needed to 1024x768@60Hz.

Because this scaler extracts HD audio, it can be used as a link between the source, display, and a surround sound audio system. It extracts audio in both digital (Toslink) and analog (2CH 3.5mm jack) formats and passes through all audio formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

“This scaler provides support for uncompressed 4K signal delivery that our customers were requesting,” said MuxLab’s director of product management, Joe Teixeira. “Everything we do here at MuxLab is built around customer demand and satisfaction, and in creating partnerships that will withstand the ever-changing technological landscape.”

Additional features include HDCP 2.2 compliance, an on-screen display configuration menu, and management via local push buttons or remotely via RS-232 with supporting a free Windows application. A USB port provides an easy method of implementing firmware updates for long-term usage.

The Bottom Line: Designed for both residential and commercial AV systems, the HDMI Video Scaler, 4K/60 supplies a quick and easy method of integrating older equipment with new 4K displays, or new 4K sources with older displays.