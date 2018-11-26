MuxLab Intros 4K30 AV-over-IP Transmitter

The What: MuxLab has introduced its next-generation HDMI-over-IP H.264/H.265 PoE Transmitter, 4K30 (model 500763), which is designed to bring together many AV sources with various displays on the same IP infrastructure.

The What Else: By connecting to an Ethernet switch, users can create simple distributions of matrixed displays on up to massive video walls with multi views. Low bandwidth requirements allow for streaming AV over a local network, Wi-Fi, and the internet. This solution features high image quality with less than 200ms latency in low latency mode with H.265. Because the scope of the system is limited only by network bandwidth, potentially hundreds of sources and displays can be integrated into the same system for the ultimate in scalability.

Each of MuxLab’s Transmitters can connect AV equipment to a network from up to 100 meters in distance using a standard Cat-5e/6. Once on the network, they work with MuxLab’s H.264/H.265 Receivers (model 500762) to deliver content to one, a few, or many displays. Video is upscaled to 4K60 from 1080p60 or 4K30. Two-channel audio is embedded and delivered alongside HDMI to the display or extracted at the receiver. PoE is supported on both the transmitters and receivers, eliminating power supplies at local and remote locations.

The Bottom Line: When used with MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811), every piece of equipment can be set up, managed, accessed, and controlled locally or remotely from any laptop, smartphone, or tablet. The new MuxControl App, available for both iOS and Android, gives complete mobility and intuitive control. This system can also be integrated with third-party apps, and you can control end devices via traditional RS-232 and directional IR.