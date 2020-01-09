MSolutions to Showcase AV Test Devices at ISE 2020

MSolutions, a supplier of test devices for commercial and residential AV environments, will unveil several built-in and modular features to its MS-TestPro portable test device at ISE 2020. MSolutions will be in the HDBaseT Alliance stand (5-T80) at ISE 2020, which takes place in the Amsterdam RAI Feb. 11-14.

MSolutions has been active in HDBaseT development since the standard was introduced in 2010, and the MS-TestPro device was introduced in 2017 to simplify the adoption and installation of HDBaseT media networks. The company has continued to add new features and modules that enable installers to test for other AV requirements using the same device, including HDMI cables.

At ISE 2020, MSolutions will introduce and demonstrate new AV over IP testing capabilities that address emerging signal and infrastructure test needs in AV environments. MSolutions will also demonstrate its specialized HDMI Cable Tester module for MS-TestPro, which allows integrators to efficiently perform bandwidth and physical layer quality tests, to ISE audiences for the first time.

“We continue to develop new innovations that address emerging needs for AV integrators, building on a proven solution that merges cost-efficiency with an all-inclusive feature set,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “Our new IP-capable test features give installers the insight they need today to verify signal integrity and network health in AV over IP systems without having to purchase a separate device, while allowing them to test for HDBaseT and HDMI requirements from the same portable platform.”

AV over IP

The MS-TestPro integrates AV over IP test capabilities into an HDBaseT device, eliminating the need for an expensive standalone IP tester. The software-driven capabilities, available to existing users via a simple software update, are activated on connecting the device to a network switch.

Once connected, the software provides immediate, detailed feedback on network switch information and settings, and a general overview of IP network conditions and connections. The information received allows integrators to quickly confirm if the network settings fit the AV over IP requirements. This includes identifying network configuration faults, the status of network ports (open or blocked), and whether pertinent multicast settings are correctly enabled.

HDMI Testing

MSolutions introduced the HDMI Cable Tester module for MS-TestPro last year to provide customers with a comprehensive physical layer quality test solution. The HDMI Cable Tester drills down to each cable’s conductors and shielding, and provides instant feedback on missing or defective wiring.

The module easily attaches to both ends of an HDMI cable, and delivers detailed information on HDMI bandwidth requirements, the presence of HDMI-standard conductors, and compatibility tests for signals up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 in the HDMI 2.0 specification. MSolutions is in the process of developing a pattern generator for next-generation HDBaseT systems and HDMI specifications.

“Our HDMI module enables installers to easily evaluate cabling compatibility with the HDMI 2.0 standard, including all applicable bandwidths and resolutions,” said Toren. “As we move into the next generation of standards and specifications, we will ensure that our customers are armed with the right toolsets to avoid problems, streamline installations, and eliminate return trips without any significant added expense or complexity.”

