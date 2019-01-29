MSolutions Will Present New HDBaseT Equipment Solutions at ISE 2019

MSolutions will showcase its new HDBaseT MS-0401 Switch Module at ISE2019. The MS-0401 Switch Module is designed to afford high-end quality and performance at an effective cost.

MS-0401 Switch Module

In addition to being based solely on HDBaseT technology, the MS-040 is the only full HDBaseT switch that enables standard PoE, according to the company.

"Being able to influence the AV industry—and the HDBaseT market in particular—so deeply is the ultimate proof of being a true innovative company," said Eliran Toren, Media Solution’s co-founder and CEO. "We hope that our new offerings, such as the MS-0401 Switch Module and the HDBaseT Extender for 4K 60 4:4:4 HDR transmissions, will provide even a higher value for all AV professionals—installers, integrators, and end users."

MSolutions HDBaseT Tester

MSolutions will also showcase its MS-TestPro—all-inclusive HDBaseT tester—at ISE 2019. The product is designed to check and validate retransmission functions of HDBaseT Spec. 2.0. It measures DC loop resistance, DC resistance unbalance within a pair, and DC resistance unbalance between pairs.

ISE 2019 attendees can see these products, and more, on Stand 5-S110 during the show.