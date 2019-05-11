MSolutions Appoints Herman as Distributor for the U.S.

Herman has partnered with MSolutions to provide distribution of their HDBaseT MS-TestPro testers and HDBaseT system components in the U.S.

"We are very excited to partner with MSolutions,” said Jeffrey Wolf, co-CEO at Herman. “MSolutions provides an award-winning technology that is unlike any other on the market today. MSolutions' MS-TestPro HDBaseT tester provides AV professionals with all the help they need to assure their clients the highest link quality and high-quality content transmissions, especially with 4K, ensuring one-time reliable installations - 100% of the time."

The MS-TestPro is a recognized leader in the field of HDBaseT testing devices, having won many awards. It allows you to quickly and clearly see and understand what is in the "black box" of the HDBaseT link.

"MSolutions is devoted to developing technologically advanced, high-quality HDBaseT testers along with a wide range of HDBaseT system components and other innovative, reliable, and cost effective HDBaseT based devices," said Eliran Toren, co-founder and CEO of MSolutions. "Our flagship MS-TestPro tester is a mobile-friendly solution that can be accessed on any laptop or smartphone, enabling technicians, integrators, and AV road crews to employ it anywhere and everywhere to analyze HDBaseT cabling installations within minutes."

“Herman is a leader in the commercial AV industry with an expansive presence in the U.S. We are proud to be represented by them, along with many of their industry leading manufacturers,” said Eliran.