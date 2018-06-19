MSE Audio Announces AVA Audio Video Associates as Commercial Representative of the Year

MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, Soundsphere, dARTS, Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, SolidDrive and Rockustics, announced the AVA Audio Video Associates as their commercial representative of the year.

At InfoComm 2018, MSE Audio recognized AVA Audio Video Associates for their leading sales, customer service and support in the commercial market through the year. AVA Audio Video Associates is an independent manufacturer’s representative agency for professional and commercial audio, lighting and video products for Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Southern Illinois. As a manufacturer representative, AVA Audio Video Associates directly reaches communications and lighting integrators, music and professional audio stores, and rental and production companies on behalf of MSE Audio.

“We are excited to recognize AVA Audio Video Association for their unparalleled level of sales, customer service and support throughout the last year,” said Laura Waldon, president for MSE Audio. “AVA Audio Video Associates covers key locations for MSE Audio and we appreciate their hard work and dedication to MSE Audio.”

“We are blessed to have the best sales manager an independent rep agency could ask for,” said Ben Shipman, president for AVA Audio Video Associates. “MSE Audio treats their reps like valued employees, which keeps us motivated to do as much as we can to sell their products. They are very supportive and easy to work with and that takes the pressure off the people in the field while allowing us to concentrate on selling. And, MSE Audio's robust availability has really helped us in the past year when other vendors are unable to deliver goods.”