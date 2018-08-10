Moverio BT-35E HDMI and USB-C Smart Glasses Widen Access to Epson's Si-OLED Wearable Display Technology

The What: Designed for use with existing hardware devices, Epson, providers of the Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart glasses platform, launched the new Moverio BT-35E Smart Glasses.

The What Else: Featuring an interface unit with HDMI and USB Type-C ports to connect to popular output devices, the Moverio BT-35E Smart Glasses seamlessly blends digital content into the real world. The new smart glasses bring Epson’s optical expertise to an expanded audience for applications including enterprise drone piloting, remote field support, and visitor experience.

The Moverio BT-35E functions as a wearable display for any standard HDMI (HDMI1.4) output device, as well as any USB Type-C output device supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode, eliminating the need to create or port new content to the Moverio platform.

The Bottom Line: Comfortably and durably designed for daily use, the Moverio BT-35E glasses allow users to keep their display in front of them as they carry out their tasks allowing for increased productivity. Offering an easy out-of-box experience, the Moverio BT-35E smart glasses provide easy plug-and-play operation with no special software required.