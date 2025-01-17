MOVE 5D Was Designed to Engage the Senses—and Datapath Brings It to Life

Now, with the help of Datapath, dining experiences can become an immersive experience. Case in point: MOVE 5D—an immersive event space where guests are treated to a blend of live theater and gourmet dining, coupled with stunning 360 visuals.

Finnish event and entertainment company Visual45 (part of Creative Technology) relied on a trio of Datapath Fx4 controllers, coupled with a Screenberry media server to power the multimedia experience. MOVE 5D is the latest addition to Logomo, a cultural event venue in Turku, Finland. The building, which served for over a century as a machine shop for the state railway company, now houses a restaurant, galleries, and stages, as well as working spaces for businesses and artists.

MOVE 5D was designed to engage the senses. The experience lasts approximately 3.5 hours, including an intermission. Dinner features a 10-12 course menu, with each dish being handcrafted and sourced from local farms. The visuals and sounds change with each course, creating immersive environments that complement the various tastes while contributing to the broader narrative.

“Technology is hidden throughout the experience," Petteri Unkila, production manager at Logomo, stated. "Large screens, continuous surfaces, and excellent acoustics are an integral part. We also aimed to hold high-end conferences in MOVE 5D, and Screenberry’s rich functionality, working in harmony with Datapath’s trusted signal processing technology, helped bring that vision to life.”

Front Pictures’ Screenberry media server works at the core of the whole multimedia setup, running and calibrating 10 WUXGA Panasonic PT-RZ790B projectors to create a seamless 360-degree environment. Six projectors cover the walls, and another four illuminate the ceiling. An additional projector uses a direct HDMI input for conference presentations. The total playback resolution is 9330x1038 for the walls and 2815x1849 for the ceiling. Three 4K signals from the Screenberry media server are split using a trio of Datapath Fx4 controllers resulting in 12 WUXGA outputs.

Besides video playback, Screenberry also orchestrates QLab (for sound output) and grandMA (for lighting control), ensuring that everything works in perfect sync.

“The Screenberry team have worked closely with Datapath on some stunning visual experiences across the world," Andy Lee, senior international sales manager at Datapath, concluded. "The combination of our popular Fx4 and the Screenberry media server allows for seamless 360 visuals that bring a new dimension to what is possible with immersive video experiences, and MOVE 5D is no exception.”