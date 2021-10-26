Modus VR Adds Crestron Products to VR Design Platform

Modus VR is adding more than 20 popular Crestron products to the Modus VR product library as an initial offering. The solutions span enterprise, unified communications, and residential market segments. Visitors to InfoComm 2021 can experience live use of the immersive Modus VR platform to create room layouts using Crestron products and pretest the viability of their space and technology with advanced accuracy. Demonstrations will be available at the Modus VR exhibit in Booth 3735; training webinars are planned later this year.

"Crestron products are used by the vast majority of both enterprise and residential Modus VR customers," said Modus VR Founder Ken Brueck. "Crestron is recognized as a market leader and has been one of the most requested brands to add to our ever-expanding AV and technology library. We're excited to work closely with them and support our customers and the industry. Collaborating with Crestron also sends a strong message to our customers that we're investing in this sector for the long haul as we continue to focus on the solutions and manufacturers that matter most to our dealers and their clients."

"Modus VR is taking the product specification process to a whole new level with its VR technology," said Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology Partner Programs for Crestron. "Modus VR provides one of the most effective ways for Crestron dealers to pre-model installations, bring projects to life and reach consensus about even the most complicated projects quickly and efficiently, and Crestron is excited to leverage the benefits of this growing technology."

Over the last several months, many Crestron dealers have been asking for solutions through the Modus VR application. Now, users can now see actual Crestron product specifications, such as audio and occupancy sensor projection patterns, so they will quickly know whether a specific solution is right for their needs, thanks to Modus VR.

Modus VR subscriptions include unlimited use, training and support for the entire suite of Modus Products. Frequent updates to the platform are included with every license and are easily upgraded through the Modus VR Launcher. Using innovative Modus VR technology and consumer-grade VR headsets, integrators and space-planning stakeholders can pretest physical equipment/furniture configurations, demonstrate layouts in true scale and attain consensus for greater satisfaction and faster decision making. Modus VR suite also offers a full portfolio of design tools including remote design sessions without VR equipment, Modus Docs to rapidly generate professional line drawings, Modus Photo for high quality renders and Modus 360 for online viewing of 3D spaces anywhere in the world.