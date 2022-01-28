Modulo Pi Launches Hardware Revision for Player, Kinetic Media Servers

Modulo Pi’s new hardware, revised for the Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic series of media servers

Modulo Pi is introducing a new hardware revision for the Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic series of media servers. The new hardware boosts the media servers’ performance and capabilities.

Shipping this month, the new hardware includes a series of improvements including vastly increased RAM, doubled bandwidth with PCIE 4.0, ultra-fast NVMe disks and additional slots for optional live input boards.

The hardware revision also comes with new server motherboards, as well as new generation processor and GPU. The new hardware specifications depend on the media server model. Further information is available on www.modulo-pi.com.