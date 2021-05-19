Modulo Pi Updates Modulo Kinetic Media Server

The What: Modulo Pi is releasing the Modulo Kinetic version 4 fully integrated media server solution featuring a revamped user interface, improved 3D engine and new extensive capabilities dedicated to virtual productions.

The What Else: The Modulo Kinetic Designer offers a revamped user interface with new icons, optimized views, toolbars, timelines, nodal programming editor, and more. Special attention was paid to the 3D scene viewer to offer users a smooth navigation and polished experience with the software. Version 4 includes the support of Notch Block, 10-bit Apple ProRes, and 10-bit GoPro Cineform. Modulo Kinetic also supports LUT format, allowing creative filters and real-time color grading. Modulo Pi’s media server further expands its interactivity possibilities. With support of the WebSocket protocol, it is now possible to create custom web applications, and interact with shows created in Modulo Kinetic from a smartphone, a touch screen or any other computing device.

Modulo Kinetic V4 includes a large series of improvements to its embedded 3D engine. The already existing internal database of video projectors has been updated to reach +680 references. Projectors can be easily imported into Modulo Kinetic Designer from a CSV file. Their distribution in 3D scenes is faster and easier thanks to a new clone and symmetry tool. Detailed study documentation can be created directly in Modulo Kinetic. Users are offered the ability to add measures or annotations to 3D scenes and effortlessly export any view and information required: 3D view snapshots, lux and pixel density views with captions, PDF list of video projectors with their information and more. In addition, Modulo Kinetic upgrades its rendering with the support of spotlight and pointlight shadows. It is also possible to render camera, projector or mesh instance in a timeline layer with post-process Reflection, Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), Depth of Field (DOF), Glow and advanced Antialiasing.

The Bottom Line: Modulo Kinetic V4 offers a series of new features and enhancements to address the need for virtual and hybrid events in the context of COVID-19. Compatible with green screen and LED screen configurations, these new capabilities are tailored to pro AV companies considering XR projects.