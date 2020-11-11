Modulo Pi Paves the Way for Accessible XR Events with Modulo Kinetic

The What: Modulo Pi has added new Extended Reality (XR) capabilities to Modulo Kinetic, the fully integrated media server solution. Designed with the needs of pro AV players in mind, the new version of Modulo Kinetic upgraded with XR features will make production of virtual and hybrid events significantly simplified and accessible, according to the company.

The What Else: The new XR features in Modulo Kinetic address the need for virtual and hybrid events in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing guidelines. The new capabilities include an enhanced chroma keyer, improved embedded 3D engine, as well as the support of camera tracking for the Panasonic AW-UE150, Stype, and Vive systems.

Based on these new capabilities, pro AV professionals will be able to produce virtual events featuring background replacement, extended reality, augmented reality, and scenic extension. These technologies help enrich the elements usually met in physical events with immersive 3D environments, 3D objects, animations, and the ability to switch scenes, contents, and cameras in an instant.

The Bottom Line: The Modulo Kinetic platform embeds all necessary tools to produce real-time virtual sets: previsualization tools for real-time 3D study, simulation and VR, a 3D environment and user-friendly 3D engine for real-time generative content, an improved chroma keyer, powerful 2D real-time compositing tools, a timeline sequencer, as well as a nodal editor to easily add interactivity in a show.

Modulo Kinetic’s new version with XR capabilities as well as other new features and enhancements is planned by end of the year.