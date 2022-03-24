Modern Campus Simplifies Volunteer and Civic Engagement for Higher Education

Modern Campus, a leading modern learner engagement platform in the higher-education industry, launched Modern Campus Get Connected at the NASPA 2022 Annual Conference. Get Connected is the ideal solution to simplify volunteer and civic engagement on higher education campuses and is a result of an agreement with Galaxy Digital, a volunteer management solution provider, that allows Modern Campus to leverage its expertise gained from managing two million-plus campus volunteers. This announcement is further proof of the commitment of Modern Campus to enable its higher education customers to engage learners for life, including the increasing need for engagement beyond traditional classroom walls.

Modern learners are highly active in volunteerism on campus, with more than 25% participating in civic activity and volunteering an average of 34 hours annually. The benefits of student volunteering are felt in the community, contributing $6.7 billion worth of service, and on students’ learner-to-earner journey, evidenced by their 27% higher odds of employment when compared with students who do not volunteer.

“It all adds up and it all counts—especially when we give freely of our hearts, passions, purpose, and our time," said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. "Volunteering is, in many ways, the backbone of who we are as citizens and as a people. And we learn critical skills along this journey. Our partnership with Galaxy Digital plays an important role in helping the modern learner achieve their full potential while also helping to ensure a 360-degree outstanding experience for all.”

Modern Campus Get Connected is a powerful web-based tool designed to help campus volunteer centers simplify volunteer management and boost volunteer engagement. It enables colleges and universities to engage community partners with automated communication tools, custom landing pages, and real-time impact tracking. With Modern Campus Get Connected, schools can:

Collect service-hours data with a check-in kiosk, mobile app, and automated reminders.

Promote volunteer events, create custom landing pages, and easily track attendee RSVPs.

Accurately track every volunteer hour with automated tools and pre-built reports.

Boost impact with streamlined campus group and team-management tools.

Leverage data to tell a story and report on student-service and impact metrics with confidence.

“Prior to using Get Connected it was impossible to accurately track volunteer data–we were still using paper logs,” said Heather Williams, assistant director for leadership and civic engagement at Dalton State College. “Now the verification of service hours completed has been greatly simplified. And, Get Connected allows us to connect more students with the needs in our community.”

"Galaxy Digital is honored to partner with Modern Campus to bring the Get Connected network of service opportunities to colleges and universities,” said Walt Dickinson, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital. “Students anywhere in North America will have access to hundreds of thousands of vetted volunteer opportunities with over 56,000 nonprofit organizations. This will enable the institutions that Modern Campus serves to better impact their communities and get them engaged in a lifetime of volunteerism."