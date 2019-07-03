Mitsubishi Electric Introduces the DiamondView DV75UM Monitor

The What: Mitsubishi Electric has introduced the DiamondView DV75UM 4K LCD monitor.

Mitsubishi's DiamondView DV75UM monitor (Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric)

The What Else: The 75” DiamondView monitor is capable of delivering ultra-high 4K resolution content on a single display or multiple 1080p content with different layouts, making the new product suitable for a range of applications.

Designed and built as a cost-effective option for 24/7 operations such as crisis suites and breakout rooms, the 4K Ultra HD monitors can be used as a secondary display along with other Mitsubishi Electric video wall products.

The DV75UM Series has a 16:9 aspect ratio, with a bezel width of 10.9 mm, and 500 cd/m2 of brightness. The monitors use LED-Direct backlight technology with a contrast ratio of 5000:1, delivering brilliant and clear images required for monitoring applications. The units allow for simple and flexible installations, as well as easy care and maintenance of the display.

The Bottom Line: The DiamondView 75” monitor addresses the demanding high-reliability needs of command and control environments, and is TAA compliant, making it a perfect solution for government and military applications. Mitsubishi Electric’s line of control room displays is designed to run continuously without interruption from product attrition or performance degradation.

The DiamondView large format displays complement Mitsubishi Electric’s portfolio of high-end, mission-critical display wall products.