Miss Planar's New LED Display Technologies at InfoComm? Here's What You Should Know

Planar showcased its growing portfolio of LED solutions in Las Vegas last week, including the InfoComm debut of three new or next-gen products.

One such debut its remote management service for display monitoring. As a cloud-native platform, Planar WallDirector Cloud allows users to remotely manage the overall health and performance of their Planar LED and LCD displays and hardware via an intuitive dashboard view. Specifically designed to work with Planar LED and LCD display solutions, the Software as a Service (SaaS) display fleet management application aggregates multiple data sources to allow users to monitor system health and incidents as well as evaluate and troubleshoot alerts from one centralized location.

[5 Booths That Caught Our Eye on Opening Day of InfoComm 2024]

New 109-inch and 136-inch display models in the Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED family also debuted. The flexible, easy-to-use LED solution features MicroLED technology to deliver deeper blacks and better contrast for superior, wide-viewing visual performance. The upgraded platform is also available in Full HD resolution and 800-nit brightness, offering today’s customers three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness.

Lastly, the next-generation Planar Venue Pro VX Series was also showcased with improved contrast, lower scan ratio, and higher frame rates for in-camera and on-camera performance in an XR studio designed for applications spanning corporate, education and beyond.