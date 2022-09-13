SDVoE Alliance Watch: Stay Up to Date with the Latest Members

In recent years, industry demands for remote data collection and real-time content management have dramatically increased AV-over-IP applications. AV-over-IP technology supports high-quality audio/video transmission over long distances without latency, making it ideal for content streaming applications. All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability.

SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.

Minrray is the latest company to join the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

Meet Minrray, a Cloud Communication Company

“Minrray is pleased to become an SDVoE alliance’s member so that we can utilize the advanced technology and promote SDVoE technology and our SDVoE-enabled products,” shared Robert Zeng, product director for Minrray.

Minrray Industry is known for its cloud communication, offering videoconferencing products and solutions on a global scale. Founded in 2002, Minrray integrated manufacturing, research, and sales to provide comprehensive solutions to their customers. Backed by a professional technical team with deep knowledge, Minrray has been awarded with many patents in the fields of ISP algorithm, image processing, and encoding technology. With a focus on product development and technology research, Minrray is continuously working on higher resolution, better integration, and more intelligence.

“The SDVoE Alliance is pleased to welcome new member Minrray who supports SDVoE’s sustainability goals with their commitment to quality first and green manufacturing process,” noted Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance.

