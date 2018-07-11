miniDSP Ships WI-DG Wifi/Ethernet to USB Bridge

The What: miniDSP, manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, has released the WI-DG Wi-Fi/Ethernet to USB bridge, 2.4GHz router.

The What Else: Available WI-DG support for plugin control (with IP field) includes: DDRC-24/2x4HD, miniDSP 2x8/8x8/4x10/10x10, C-DSP 6x8, C-DSP 8x12, miniSharc series, OpenDRC series, DDRC-88A/D, and nanoAVR HD/HDA..

Available WI-DG Supported platforms for Alexa voice control include: DDRC-24/2x4HD, miniDSP 2x8/8x8/4x10/10x10, C-DSP 6x8, C-DSP 8x12, miniSharc series, OpenDRC series, DDRC-22 series, DDRC-88A/D, and nanoAVR HD/HDA.

(Image credit: miniDSP)

“Our new WI-DG is pre-configured for plug and play discovery and control over IP networks,” said Tony Rouget, miniDSP CEO. “Thanks to this pocket-size router, you can retrofit your favorite miniDSP processor to be remotely controlled from our Android/IoS app or plugin interface. We are very excited by this little workhorse.”

The WI-DG also supports Amazon Alexa voice control via miniDSP’s free Amazon Skill, another way to easily control your DSP platform to recall a preset, set the volume, or mute your audio system.

“By joining an existing Wi-Fi network to easily integrate an existing setup, WI-DG acts like a Wi-Fi access point with its own Wifi SSID,” Rouget continued. “It also features a web-enabled GUI, allowing for self discovery of a miniDSP platform on a network.”

The Bottom Line: The WI-DG 2.4GHz router supports Amazon Alexa and is pre-configured for plug and play discovery and control over IP networks. Well suited for retrofits, the processor can be remotely controlled from miniDSP’s Android/iOS app or plugin interface.