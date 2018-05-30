Middle Atlantic Aims to Help Solve AV Integration Challenges at InfoComm 2018

As part of the newly formed Commercial AV Brands of Legrand, Middle Atlantic Products will introduce the company's broad AV portfolio in booth C3683 at InfoComm 2018. Middle Atlantic will unveil its new high-power-capacity units of its DC Power lineup, the height-adjustable L7 Series Lectern, and the FlexView Series IFP display carts.

"This is the first time that Legrand will be presenting all of its category-leading brands in one place," said Mark Tracy, vice president of marketing at Middle Atlantic Products. "This gives us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how Middle Atlantic comes together with other solutions available within the Legrand AV Division to solve the integration and technology challenges facing integrators today, making their jobs easier while truly transforming the spaces where their customers work and live. From 100-plus hours of training to our new power, mounting, and furniture offerings at the show, we are pleased to offer solutions and education to help our customers deliver amazing AV experiences."

At the Legrand booth, Middle Atlantic will debut the next innovation within its universal DC Power Distribution family. Available for North American and European installations, the new 200W and 300W models provide high current capacity to up to 24 devices—maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. They deliver the same features as the 45W DC compact and 125W DC 1RU systems, eliminating power cabling clutter caused by the growing number of small devices within installations. The solutions' multilevel protection on both AC input and DC outputs and built-in individual redundancy ensure maximum uptime.

The company will also unveil the new L7 Series adjustable-height lectern, which is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to meet the needs of any user in any learning space. With its versatile adjustment options, this lectern is designed to visually transforms presentation spaces while delivering the ergonomic flexibility essential to users with varying height requirements.

The newly expanded offering of the company's FlexView Series line of display carts will also be on display at InfoComm 2018. The new FlexView Series IFP display carts incorporate device mounting and built-in power distribution. The new professional display carts are engineered to support IFPs and larger displays ranging from 60 to 102 inches with a large VESA mounting capacity that accommodates even the 84-inch Microsoft Hub; it has a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds. The new display cart lineup is available in a wide array of colors and finishes

In addition, Middle Atlantic will showcase its award-winning Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate. The recipient of the National Systems Contractors Association's Excellence in Product Innovation Awards Grand Prize, the Proximity Sliding Mounting Plate is a sliding mounting solution that mounts directly on the wall behind the display. The solution conceals mounted equipment while allowing for easy servicing without touching the display.