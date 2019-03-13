MFI Productions to Hold Yamaha and NEXO Dealer Expo

MFI Productions will hold its first Yamaha and NEXO Professional Audio Expo on Thurs., April 4, 2019 at Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NH; staff from Yamaha and NEXO will be on hand to present, educate, and demonstrate professional audio equipment applications.

Preston Gray, district manager for Yamaha, will demonstrate and explain various NEXO products including ID24/ID110, GEO M6, GEO M10, GEO S12, STM, and NEXO NS-1 room prediction software for applications using NEXO featured installations and event productions.

Martin Dombey, clinician and district manager at Yamaha, will present a digital console overview, and feature applications and installations including CL, QL, TF Series and peripherals, as well as DXR Series speakers.

The event is free-of-charge and open to area audio professionals, design consultants, prospective end-user install, and rental clientele. To learn more or to register, visit https://mfiproductions.com/expo/.