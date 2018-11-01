Mersive Solstice 3.4 Adds Digital Signage to Wireless Collaboration Platform

The What: Mersive has launched Solstice version 3.4, adding the ability for any meeting space screen to display digital signage content when it’s not being used for collaboration.

The What Else: Solstice 3.4 provides a smooth transition between digital signage and wireless collaboration. The new version supports the playback of HTML signage content from a designated URL between meetings. As an add-on delivered via a software update, Solstice digital signage is easy and cost effective to deploy from the smallest huddle space to the largest auditoriums.

“Solstice now brings digital signage to meeting spaces and wireless collaboration to digital signage spaces,” said Chris Jaynes, CTO of Mersive. “Solstice is evolving in to a complete meeting platform, including scheduling before the meeting, collaboration during the meeting, and signage display at all other times. Mersive is making signage an affordable option in every meeting space in a building including the smallest huddle rooms.

“Screens appear on almost every wall in commercial, education, and other environments. We’re bringing completely new flexibility to how they can be used. We anticipate that screens in transition spaces and other digital signage endpoints will be adapted to allow collaboration between colleagues ‘on the fly.’ Meetings can even start in the corridor while participants wait for the meeting space itself to become free.”

The Bottom Line: Building upon its core wireless collaboration solution, Mersive is now expanding its customer offerings to improve the meeting experience and add value to meeting spaces and technology like the digital signage capability. The addition of digital signage capabilities in the Solstice 3.4 release follows room calendar integration with Solstice added last year.