Meet the 2022-2023 NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors

The board of directors will be served by Tobi Tungl (president), who serves as vice president of business development at CTI, as well as Lauren Simmen of Crestron (vice president), Steve Greenblatt of Control Concepts (secretary), and Ingolf de Jong (treasurer) of GENCOMM.
Two new directors join the board in 2022 as well:
- Laurie Englert, Legrand AV (formerly the Foundation vice president)
- Tim Hennen, Digital Labor Solutions
They are joined by the following board members who will continue their terms:
- Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom& Wilke
- Gina Sansivero, AtlasIED
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the board,” said Tungl. “I have a deep-rooted passion for education, technology, and supporting the growth of people in the industry. The NSCA Education Foundation continues to partner with members to accelerate their recruitment strategies by attracting the next generation to our industry, as well as leads events like the recent Ignite fundraiser to boost workforce development. Thanks to sponsors and attendees, we raised nearly $11,000 for the Ignite program. I’m elated to help members look beyond traditional recruiting methods and tap into a potential abundance of talent within schools, colleges, STEM programs, and more.”
The Foundation plays a vital role in ongoing fundraising efforts that encourage current industry professionals to leave their mark and create an impactful legacy through financial support for key industry workforce development resources.
Initiatives on the horizon for the Foundation in 2022-2023 and beyond are:
- The Ignite Internship Program, which serves as a blueprint for integrators that need a framework to jumpstart their own internship program. To help NSCA members offset the costs of summer internships, NSCA’s Ignite Internship Grant offers $1,000 toward the reimbursement of wages associated with hiring an intern.
- The Ignite Golf Outing at Pivot to Profit, giving integrators a way to network and enjoy each other’s company while also raising funds to support Ignite.
- The team-building event at Pivot to Profit, which brings integrators together to build computers for Chicago-area children so they have the tools and resources they need for their 21st-century education.
- The Next-Gen Academy, which prepares the next generation of industry leaders to move their careers forward and make a difference in this changing landscape.