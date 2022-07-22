Meet the 2022-2023 NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors

The board of directors will be served by Tobi Tungl (president), who serves as vice president of business development at CTI, as well as Lauren Simmen of Crestron (vice president), Steve Greenblatt of Control Concepts (secretary), and Ingolf de Jong (treasurer) of GENCOMM.

Two new directors join the board in 2022 as well:

Laurie Englert, Legrand AV (formerly the Foundation vice president)

Tim Hennen, Digital Labor Solutions

They are joined by the following board members who will continue their terms:

Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom& Wilke

Gina Sansivero, AtlasIED

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the board,” said Tungl. “I have a deep-rooted passion for education, technology, and supporting the growth of people in the industry. The NSCA Education Foundation continues to partner with members to accelerate their recruitment strategies by attracting the next generation to our industry, as well as leads events like the recent Ignite fundraiser to boost workforce development. Thanks to sponsors and attendees, we raised nearly $11,000 for the Ignite program. I’m elated to help members look beyond traditional recruiting methods and tap into a potential abundance of talent within schools, colleges, STEM programs, and more.”

The Foundation plays a vital role in ongoing fundraising efforts that encourage current industry professionals to leave their mark and create an impactful legacy through financial support for key industry workforce development resources.

Initiatives on the horizon for the Foundation in 2022-2023 and beyond are: