NSCA Announces New Board of Directors

NSCA (opens in new tab) announced the election of new NSCA executive committee leadership, including new president Ray Bailey and the addition of a new officer to the NSCA Board of Directors, for 2022-2023.

Bailey, president at Lone Star Communications and current NSCA vice president, assumed the role of NSCA Board of Directors president on July 1, 2022.

Ray Bailey (Image credit: NSCA)

“NSCA became important to my business from the very first day I started Lone Star,” said Bailey. “The Essentials Library [which is now online] was absolutely essential for us. Since then, through NSCA, I’ve had people I could share with and talk to about the industry and running a business. I could ask them, ‘What is your advice on how to do this?’ Everyone was open and willing to share, and that’s the way I have become over the years as well.”

Bailey replaces Michael Boettcher, who is the former CEO and executive director of New Era Technology. His two-year term as president ended on June 30, 2022. Boettcher will serve as NSCA’s immediate past president, replacing Josh Shanahan of Sport View Technologies.

“There isn’t a person better suited for NSCA leadership than Ray Bailey,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “I’ve seen Ray do amazing things during his career—both professionally and personally. After missteps early in his career that he learned valuable lessons from, he has built something amazing with Lone Star Communications. NSCA is proud to have him as our president because of what he has accomplished so far—and what he will continue to accomplish in this role.”

Dan Schmidtendorff, president and CEO at Communication Company and current NSCA treasurer, will become NSCA vice president; Dale Bottcher, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at AVI-SPL, will become NSCA secretary. Current board member Christina DeBono, president at ClearTech Media, will now serve as NSCA treasurer.

In addition, Shedan Maghzi, strategic advisor at Avidex, will join the NSCA Board of Directors and began his three-year term on July 1, 2022. Maghzi joins the following board members who continue their terms from last year: