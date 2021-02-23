MediaStar Systems Adds to 782 Media Player Family

The What: MediaStar Systems has introduced the MediaStar 782-LT, a new “lite” addition to its Media Player 782 family.

The What Else: The 782-LT decodes H265, H.264, and MPEG-2 network streams and plays locally stored video files from onboard memory, allowing a combination of live streamed network video/audio and file-based media to be displayed in any deployment.

The 782-LT uses hardware-accelerated HTML5 rendering in full 4K UHD screen configuration to show diverse media within different dynamic zones. This means that customers can simultaneously display video, text feeds, tickers, clocks, and web pages, and it has the added advantage of touchscreen input options and screen control.

The unit can decode AES encrypted media, play out HLS streams, and offers the option of HDCP 2.2 Pro capability for users who want to play HDCP-protected media assets held within the MediaStar ecosystem.

In line with all 782 media players, the 782-LT can be connected on the network to the MediaStar Media Manager content management solution, which enables organizations to configure a range of media playout controls. It can also be programmed with MediaStar Creator, the fully featured content creation system or work with popular third-party HTML signage applications.

Additional benefits of the 782-LT are its compact size, low power consumption, maintenance-free operation, and software upgrade future proofing, making it as suitable for single screen applications as it is for extensive, multi-location deployments.

“For customers who are looking for an accessible point of entry, or outstanding price performance from a media player, the 782-LT delivers,” Shaun Oxenham, CEO at MediaStar Systems. “It has all the quality and reliability of our renowned 782 family, but at a lower entry price, and it complements the entire range which now offers a solution for every IPTV and digital signage requirement.”

The Bottom Line: The MediaStar 782-LT is suitable for customers looking for all the essential features for 4K IPTV, multi-zone digital signage, and digital media delivery but at a lower price point. The MediaStar 782-LT will be available from March 1.