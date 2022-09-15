3 Things to Know about the Latest MAXHUB PTZ Camera

MAXHUB introduced the UC P25 PTZ—the next-generation UHD camera, bringing complete video conferencing clarity to meeting spaces of all sizes.

Featuring a phenomenal 4K UHD camera with 12x optical and 16x digital zoom, the UC P25 PTZ camera ensures that every meeting participant is highlighted in detail, ensuring that no gesture or facial expression is missed.

3 features of the MAXHUB UC P25 PTZ camera

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

1. Perfect picture quality under all conditions

Designed with hybrid working in mind, the UC P25 PTZ camera naturally neutralizes any disruptive glare and shadows, presenting crystal-clear picture quality in all conditions. In addition, the camera has an adaptive PTZ system, which developed with whisper-quiet mechanical controls, means that meetings can remain distraction-free.

Crystal-clear conferencing is guaranteed with the 8MP camera, which also has built-in low-lux technology and intelligent algorithms to showcase brilliant color and detail.

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

2. Innovative remote control

Portable and adaptable, the UC P25 PTZ is incredibly easy to set up, meaning meeting participants waste no time in getting started. The camera captures video quickly and precisely—no matter the size of the meeting space—and a built-in gravity sensor automatically adjusts to match the user’s mounting choice.

Thanks to easy-to-control remote functionality, users can fine-tune their focus at the touch of a button. Allowing for plug-and-play simplicity, the camera also seamlessly integrates with all major unified communications (UC) platforms.

3. Seamless collaboration across hybrid teams

“Adaptable to any setting, the UC P25 PTZ camera promises crisp picture quality, making collaboration across hybrid environments straightforward and easy,” said general manager Darren Lin. “We truly believe virtual meetings have never looked this good. And, because we’re confident in the camera’s performance, it comes with a three-year hot-swap warranty.”