MAXHUB Launches New Display and Has New Zoom Rooms Certification

MAXHUB had a pair of announcements this week, launching a new display and gaining Zoom Rooms certification for the V6 Classic series.

Meet the New 105-inch Ultra-Wide Commercial Display

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

As a collaboration tool, the new 105-inch Ultra-Wide display takes simplicity, safety, and flexibility to new levels, making online meetings more productive in the process. With 5K screen resolution, wireless screen sharing, the ability to control the display through IP (Internet Protocol) or via RS-232, plus cloud-based management using MAXHUB Pivot, the 105-inch Ultra-Wide display ensures that technology never hinders productivity.

The MAXHUB 105-inch Ultra-Wide display features 5K 5120 X 2160 @60Hz screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9—making the 105-inch Ultra-Wide the ideal choice for a Microsoft Teams Front Row experience. With its 25% haze anti-glare screen and its Bezel-free design, the 105-inch Ultra-Wide is the consummate conferencing display.

[InfoComm 2023 Impulses: MAXHUB Talks Collaboration and New Displays]

As part of its rich feature set, the 105-inch Ultra-Wide includes a motion “occupancy” sensor that triggers when people enter the room, an OPS slot for simplified installation and maintenance as well as the ability to transform the display into a Microsoft Windows screen, a USB Type-C connection (power out up to 100 W with network share / screen share), plus an RS232/LAN port for control. Further, the display includes a removeable Wi-Fi module with support for Wi-Fi 6—both 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies.

In addition to its stellar visuals, the 105-inch Ultra-Wide provides equally impressive sound—ensuring that meeting participants can clearly hear what is being said—keeping meeting participants more engaged in the process. The system utilizes dual 16W loudspeakers plus a single 15W transducer for low frequency sounds.

MAXHUB V6 Classic Series Receives Certification for Zoom Rooms

With Zoom Rooms certification, the MAXHUB V6 Classic series all will be delivered with the collaboration board solution. Zoom Rooms was specially developed for the requirements of hybrid meetings and offers a high-quality videoconferencing experience—whether in a huddle space or large conference room.

[Presentation Products from MAXHUB Help Convey the Message]

Zoom Rooms comes pre-configured, meaning that the MAXHUB V6 Classic series is ready to use straight out of the box. The integrated Zoom Whiteboard with 10-point multi-touch functionality and annotation features facilitates brainstorming and collaboration, while Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery and Auto Framing features are seamlessly supported. With the integrated MAXHUB Share software, content can be shared wirelessly from any PC or mobile device, while preserving 4K resolution. The touch displays can be equipped with a plug-in Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, making them a future-proof investment.