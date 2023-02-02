MAXHUB, Re Mago Partner to Enhance Meeting Equity

MAXHUB (opens in new tab) and Re Mago (formerly Valarea) have announced an important partnership in improving meeting equity for all to be showcased at ISE 2023.

MAXHUB, which already offers a full range of UCC solutions, cameras, speakerphones, audio solutions, as well as its renowned Raptor LED displays, to the market, will present its new IFP line of next-generation interactive monitors with professional-grade connections and equipment at ISE: the result will be a unique ecosystem that will simplify the end user's daily user experience and provide an innovative and comprehensive response to the needs of new collaborative spaces.

The partnership with Re Mago will enable users to get the most out of MAXHUB solutions: private workspaces, huddle rooms and one-to-one meetings, co-working environments, meeting rooms and distance learning classrooms will no longer need complex installations.

Starting meetings can often take several minutes due to different multimedia technologies in the room and differences in videoconferencing platforms. This is alongside remote participants not always being able to take advantage of the resources needed during the meeting, and access to the Cloud potentially not being securely managed. The alliance between MAXHUB and Re Mago aims to make meeting equity accessible to everyone and every organization, for corporate as well as educational.

Thanks to the partnership with Re Mago, it will therefore be possible to:

take full advantage of the features of the MAXHUB range of Collaboration tools : power on and the dialogue with other resources will be immediate; and take advantage of the configuration prepared during installation, calibration and preset set up,

: power on and the dialogue with other resources will be immediate; and take advantage of the configuration prepared during installation, calibration and preset set up, start meetings quickly, with a single touch , regardless of the video conferencing provider chosen,

, regardless of the video conferencing provider chosen, share and broadcast , content from personal devices without accessing internal corporate networks on the chosen display systems,

, content from personal devices without accessing internal corporate networks on the chosen display systems, receive and manage data and information regarding when and how the various rooms equipped with MAXHUB and Re Mago solutions are being used,

regarding when and how the various rooms equipped with MAXHUB and Re Mago solutions are being used, support any future development of ways of working in terms of hardware and software upgrades, automation and control, and any new developments with a view to, for example, introduce Digital Signage and a Control Room.

Various bundles with MAXHUB and Re Mago solutions will be available immediately after ISE in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, and will be plug and play, ready to install and use.

The result, for users, will be fast, spontaneous, engaging and effortless hybrid meeting participation even for those who connect remotely, benefiting each individual's productivity and freedom of expression. For organizations, it means optimization of facilities and staff management investment, without the wasted time and man-hours typical of poorly managed meetings.

"We believe that this new strategic alliance with Re Mago is the basis of the new modern-workspace,” affirmed Mauro Spagnoli, MAXHUB, national sales manager, Italy. “Thanks to the combination of our technologies, finally the end user will be able to enjoy a unique and interactive experience without worrying about technology anymore, being able to manage their workspace in total security. With the launch of the new interactive monitors with integrated camera and microphones, the experience becomes even more immersive."

"We are very happy to partner with MAXHUB to showcase the powerful collaboration capabilities of Mago. Our partnership with MAXHUB will make Mago accessible to a much broader audience, helping teams consolidate the devices, applications, people, ideas and content critical to achieving greater success and effectiveness at work," said Cristiano Fumagalli, CTO of Re Mago.